Assessment of SSC, HSC answer books completed in Divi

Aurangabad, May 23:

The Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) completed 100 per cent assessment work SSC and HSC answer books.

The answer books were sent to confidential press for the scanning and result preparation. A total of 1.65 lakh students of XII and 1.81 lakh candidates of SSC appeared for the examinations in the five districts of the division.

The assessment work of 9.61 lakh answer books of 12th standard and 16.01 lakh answer books of 10th was completed and sent for the result preparations. The final report of the removing shortcomings in the assessment would be sent to the State Board soon. The division was lagging behind in the assessment work in the beginning. But, the work was finished on time.

Divisional secretary R P Patil said that the hearing of 81 copy cases in both the examinations was completed.

“Students wrote objectionable messages in the answer books or tampered with them. The number of such cases is 188. The hearing of 163 such cases was conducted while the remaining students will be called on May 26. After making a decision on the action, the report will be dispatched to the State Board,” he said.

Patil claimed that not a single incident of mass copying was reported in the Aurangabad division in SSC and HSC examinations.