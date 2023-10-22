Assistance of local police after accused cuts throat (add)

DRI team arrested two accused and brought to the office in Cidco area. One of them cut his throat and hand with a piece of glass. The police then sought the assistance of the local police. The local police reached the DRI office in civil dress.

Investigating officers visit police commissionerate

The commissioner of police called the DRI investigating officers to the police commissionerate in the evening for gaining further information. Two senior officers went to the commissionerate in a white car at around 5.45 pm from the Cidco office. One of the accused was taken to the Cidco police station in another car at 5.51 pm.

Investigation for 3 days

One of the investigating officer said that, they had been kept a vigil on the company for the past three days. The officers not even slept well during this period and ate Wada-pav.

Don’t spread fall news

The DRI will give detailed information about the raid. Some TV Channels are showing wrong statistics in the news. It has created some confusion. The newsmen are requested not to give wrong information, one of the officers said.