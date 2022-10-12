Astik Kumar Pandey is new district collector

Aurangabad, Oct 12:

The state government has transferred the former municipal commissioner of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Astik Kumar Pandey as the new district collector of Aurangabad. He will succeed Sunil Chavan, who has been transferred as the Development Commissioner (Unorganised Labour) in Mumbai.

The order duly signed by the state's additional chief secretary (Services) from the General Administration Department at Mantralaya, Nitin Gadre, has been issued to Pandey and Chavan on October 12. They have been ordered to take over their respective charge immediately.

It may be noted that Chavan took over as the Aurangabad collector in August 2020, while Pandey was transferred from the AMC in July 2022.