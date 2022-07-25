ATDF demands tourist-friendly shuttle bus service in Ajanta

Aurangabad, July 25:

The Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF) has submitted a memorandum to the divisional controller of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and demanded an immediate revamp of the shuttle bus service (operations and ticketing) at world heritage Ajanta Caves.

In a letter to the divisional controller (MSRTC, Aurangabad Division) Arun Sia, the ATDF president Jaswant Singh underlined the irresponsible attitude of the MSRTC staff operating the shuttle buses is pushing the tourists to face inconvenience and undergo harassment and the MSRTC to sustain revenue loss.

Singh suggested issuing boarding tickets for the shuttle bus at the counter in Shopping Plaza (at the entrance) where the parking and amenities charges are collected. Issuance of a return ticket will also help save valuable time and energy of tourists. Sharing his experiences regarding poor shuttle bus service on July 23, 2022, the ATDF president also mentioned that the tourists have to stand in long queues and due to the absence of overhead sheds the tourists face inconvenience during the summer and monsoon seasons.

ATDF demanded to make the MSRTC staff deployed on the operation of shuttle buses accountable for rendering tourists-friendly transport service. Proper planning in tackling the rush of tourists on Saturdays, Sundays and government holidays by MSRTC is the need of the hour, stated the letter.