ATDF urge IndiGo to reconsider its flight operation schedule

Chattrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chairman of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation’s (ATDF) Civil Aviation Committee, Sunit Kothari, has registered his strong objection to the withdrawal of flights and reducing frequency of flights to a few destinations from Chikalthana Airport (Aurangabad) by private airline operator IndiGo.

Addressing a letter to IndiGo, Kothari stated that the decision to operate Aurangabad-Bengaluru flight thrice a week instead of the previous schedule of four days and withdrawal of Aurangabad to Ahmedabad and Jaipur flights during the winter schedule will pose severe inconvenience to the regular air passengers.

The disruption in air connectivity will affect the trade, industry and commerce of the Tourism capital of Maharashtra. The flow of domestic and inbound tourists will also be affected. The city is largely visited for business and personal purposes (as many youths are taking higher education in other states and pursuing their jobs in other metro cities of the country). Hence, the airline should reconsider withdrawing flights and maintain the regular frequency of flights. Prompt action is the need of the hour, stated the letter.