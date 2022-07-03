Atmosphere of consciousness with the arrival of Pulaksagar Maharaj

Chaturmas: Gurudev Sasangh gets warm welcome by the Jain community

Aurangabad, July 3:

Rashtrasant Pulaksagarji Maharaj received a grand welcome by the members of the Jain community and citizens amidst the sound of drums and cheers on Sunday. He will be in the city for Chaturmas. His arrival created an atmosphere of consciousness.

Devotees had gathered at Mondha Naka flyover chowk from early morning. The devotees showed Gurudev as soon as he arrived in the city. union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, MLC Ambadas Danve, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele were present. The public representatives promised to get a resolution passed in the municipal corporation for naming the chowk under the Mondhanaka flyover as 'Rashtrasant Pulaksagar Maharaj Chowk'.

The procession began amidst the presence of devotees. The Jain Yuva Maitri group played drums. The band was playing various religious songs. The women were walking with Tulsi Vrindavan on their heads. Shripal Gangwal, Kasturchand Lohade and Kantabai Lohade were seated in the decorated chariot. The procession reached Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshwanath temple in Rajabazar. Later, Pulaksagar Maharaj sasangh arrived at the Hirachand Kasturchand Kasliwal prangan in Nawabpura for a discourse. Panchayat president Lalit Patni, DB Kasliwal, Prakash Ajmera, MR Badjate, Vinod Lohade and Narendra Ajmera requested Pulaksagarji Maharaj to hold this year's Chaturmas in Aurangabad.

Life will change in four months

Speaking at the discourse, Rashtrasant Pulaksagarji Maharaj said, I came to your city walking thousands of steps. Now walk four steps for me and listen to my discourse. Attending the Chaturmas discourse will change your life in four months.