Atrocity cases against AIMIM district president, others

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 6:

In a surprising development, AIMIM’s former corporator Vikas Prakash Yedke (resident of Padampura) has lodged complaint against his party’s district president Sameer Sajed Builder and an office-bearer Munshi Patel for threatening with dire consequences and making casteist remarks against him. The City Chowk police station has booked both of them under Atrocity Act. Meanwhile, sensation has prevailed in the AIMIM party’s camp due to the unexpected incident.

The complainant Yedke has stated that he got elected on AIMIM party’s ticket from Khadkeshwar ward in in 2015. He is into land dealing business by profession. On March 8, he came to know that his friend, a government contractor, Syed Salauddin, was beaten up at 11 pm. Hence, he reached the City Chowk police station to help his friend.

During the interaction, Syed told him that Sameer Sajed, Munshi Patel, Anees Khan and Sohel beat him in front of Taj Hotel. They also smashed the glass of his car. In the meantime, Sameer, Munshi Patel and others also reached the police station. They told Syed and Yedke to speak on the issue outside the police station.

When they came outside, Sameer Sajed made casteist remark and also threatened him (Yedke) of dire consquences. In addition, Munshi Patel also made abusive remarks and told that he would broke his hands and legs if the complaint is lodged against them. Patel also mentioned that many serious cases are registered against them, therefore, one more fresh complaint will not pose any harm to them, stated Yedke in his complainant. Meanwhile, the others Salem Bawazir, Abdul Rahim, Shaikh Ashfaq and Mohsin Khan were also present on the occasion.

Yedke in his complaint mentioned that abusing and threatening him of dire consequences just outside the police station depicts the terror of the accused. Further investigation is on by the assistant commissioner of police Ashok Thorat.