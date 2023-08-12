Attempt failed to rob petrol pump with fake pistol

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police arrested two persons who came with the intention to rob a petrol pump with a fake handgun on Saturday morning.

The accused have been identified as Rahim Shaikh Abubakar Siddiqui (24, Kamlapur) and Arbaj Nakim Shaikh (18, Ranjagaon).

According to details, two youths came to P M Chordiya Petrol Pump near A S Club on Nagar Road on a motorcycle (MH-20-GG-7499) this morning.

One of them was moving around the cash room while another was looking at the premises by keeping his vehicle on.

Pump manager Suresh Chavan realised and asked his employees Bharat Suryavanshi and Ravindra Bhalekar to keep an eye on them. They saw a pistol on the waist of an accused. The pump employees were frightened.

Incidentally, police constables Rajaram Dakhoe and Lakhan Ghusinge came to the pump to fill the petrol. Suresh Chavan informed them about the suspicious movement of the youths. The constable forced the youths to sit in a corner and called for more personnel. PSIs Sahin Shinde and Sachin Pagote, constable Suraj Agrawal, Yashwant Gobade, and Hanuman Thoke reached the spot and detained them. During the interrogation, Shaikh Raheem was possessing a fake pistol.

The accused confessed to coming to the petrol pump with the intention of robbery by threatening with a fake revolver.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by manager Suresh Chavan, a case was registered with MIDC Waluj Police Station. PSI Ashok Ingole is investing the case under the guidance of police inspector Avinash Aghav.

Pistol bought from an e-commerce portal

Rahim Shaikh purchased the fake revolver a few days ago from an e-commerce portal at Rs 800 to make reels on social media.

The accused tried to show that they were going to Siddharth Garden to make reels on their motorcycle. However, eyewitnesses said that they were dodging other vehicles and showing the revolver.

The eyewitnesses further said that they also dodged a police constable Dakhore who gave them a chase with other policemen and nabbed them at the petrol pump.