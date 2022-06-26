Attempt to give justice to Vanchits

Aurangabad, June 26:

“The union government is trying to maintain social justice by providing opportunities to the Vanchit (deprived) elements. There are several schemes in this regard and the social activists should try to take them to the vanchits”, appealed the union minister of state for social justice and empowerment A Narayan Swami here on Sunday.

He was speaking during the inauguration of the Social Justice Conference organised at Marathwada Mehsul Prashikshan Prabodini to mark Chhatrapati Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj birth anniversary and social justice day. union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries (DICCI) founder president Milind Kamble, executive president of Vivek Vichar Manch Mahesh Pohnerkar and Social Justice Conference chairman of reception committee Dushyant Athawale were present.

Narayan Swami further said, to gain the expected social justice, along with the government, the social organisations should also actively participate.

Dr Karad said, the union government in it’s tenure of eight years has maintained social justice for the deprived sections by implementing various schemes for them. The Prime Minister Awas Yojana, Ujjawala Gas Scheme and others were implemented for the weaker section. Poor people were distributed loans through start up scheme. Around 80 crores people were given free ration during corona period, he said.

A book ‘Sant Chokhamela aani Parivar Sarth Gatha’ was released on the occasion. Resolutions for Crematorium for all and hand scavenging should be banned were passed in the conference.

Sagar Shinde made an introductory speech. Nilesh Dhayarkar conducted the proceedings of the conference while Nikhil Athawale proposed a vote of thanks.