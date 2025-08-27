Attempt to grab flat by making fake PR card

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pawan Kamalchand Pahade, in collusion with officers and employees of the City Survey Office, tried to grab a flat in Osmanpura by making a fake PR card in the name of a deceased person.

A case was registered at Osmanpura Police Station on Tuesday against Pahade and the relevant officials of the City Survey Office. Siddharth Ramesh Mishra (currently living in Mumbai)'s family has a flat in Queen Apartment near Guru Tegh Bahadur School in Osmanpura.

His elder brother Anirudh had bought the said flat in 2015. However, it was not registered with the City Survey Office. In the meantime, Siddharth settled in Mumbai for work. Anirudh died on October 30, 2022, due to illness. The flat has been closed since then.

In August 2025, their flat was suddenly bought by a man named Pahade, who was distributing sweets in the housing society. Hearing this, the Mishra family immediately came to the city.

Fake documents

When the Mishra family inspected the flat, all the materials of his brother were there. They checked at the City Survey Office. It was revealed that Pahade prepared a fake purchase deed and registered it at the City Survey Office on June 17.

He himself applied to the Land Survey Office on February 20 and forged Aniruddha's signature to complete this process. Mishra family lodged a complaint with Atul Yereme, the Police Inspector of Osmanpura Police Station. After verifying the documents, Yereme ordered to register a case against Pahade.