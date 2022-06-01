Attempt to kill activist for unveiling Wakf Board scam

Aurangabad, June 1:

Five persons brutally attacked and tried to kill a social activist, who unearthed a huge scam in the Wakf Board. The incident occurred between January 3, to February 3, 2022 near the Wakf Board office. A case has been registered against five persons with Cantonment police station on May 31.

Complainant Javed Madar Shah (28, Katkat Gate) is a social activist. He alleged in his complaint that accused Hafizullah Khan, Shaikh Almas, Syed Sahil along with two women made a major embezzlement in Wakf Board. He brought this scam to the fore and hence they brutally attacked him and tried to kill him. They also demanded him a ransom. As the Cantonment police had not registered case in this regard, he approached the court. After the court order, a case in this regard has been registered with Cantonment police station while PSI Pandurang Dake is further investigating the case.