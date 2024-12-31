Attempt to murder youth owing to old enmity

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Following an old enmity, an attempt to murder a youth was made in PWD society, on Monday midnight (at 2 am). The name of the injured youth is Sumit Santosh Barthune.

Sumit (a resident of Padampura) earns his livelihood by doing decoration work. On Monday evening, he went to Satara vicinity to make a decoration for a birthday party. At 1.30 am, he was returning home on foot towards Padampura from Jain International School. While on the way, he stopped to have a chat with Pranav of Bobby Foods Cafe in PWD Colony. While he was chatting, the accused Ganesh Mehra and Deepak Shewale, who stays in his locality, came near and waged an attack on him with a sharp-edged weapon. They stabbed injuring different parts of the body and the face. Pranav then called Sumit’s brother Nilesh on the phone and informed him about the incident. Accordingly, Sumit was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. Later on, he was moved to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), but there was no bed vacant to admit him to the ICU, therefore, he was again rushed to a private hospital in the Kailasnagar vicinity.

Before the attack, Ganesh and Deepak had heated arguments with Sumit. In the meantime, Sumit got wind that the duo would be going to attack him, hence he tried to flee away from the spot, but the attackers chased and held him on the road and attacked him 54 times. Ironically, when the attackers were harming Sumit, his friend, who was present at the spot, fled away on his motorcycle. Deepak and Ganesh have criminal backgrounds and they also fled away after the crime.

Old enmity

Sumit’s brother in his police complaint stated that a girl, who is their distant relative, eloped with Ganesh’s brother and got married in December 2023. Since then Mehra and Barthune families have been conflicting with each other.