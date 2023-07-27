Attempt to rob worker in industrial area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A thief tried to rob a 32-year-old worker by threatening him with a knife at Waluj industrial area on Wednesday night. The worker Appasaheb Ramdas Pachpute (32, Cidco, Waluj Mahanagar) was injured in the attack. A case has been registered with the Waluj MIDC police station.

Pachpute works for IPCA company in Waluj industrial area. On Wednesday at around 9 pm, he was going home after duty from the company. An unidentified man stopped him and threatened him with a knife and asked him to give whatever valuables he has. However, Pachpute refused to give anything. The thief then attacked him with a sharp knife due to which he sustained injuries on both hands. He then started shouting for help and the thief fled from the scene. Pachpute went to the police station and lodged a complaint. The police took him to the hospital for treatment.