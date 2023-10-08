Attempts are being made to corrupt the society Dr Gavane

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former vice-chancellor Dr Sudhir Gavane said on Sunday that attempts are being made in the country to corrupt the society by downgrading intellectualism and morality.

He said that in this situation Dr Indrajit Alte has brought out the current situation of Scheduled Castes and Schedule Tribes in a simple and studious manner. Looking at the contents of this book, conscious citizens will realize the challenge of sustaining democracy.

Dr Alte's book 'Scheduled Castes and Socio-Economic Justice Illusion and Reality' was released at a seminar in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday.

On the occasion, Dr Alte said that the scheduled caste population in India is 20 crore and the scheduled tribe population is 12 crore. This 30 crore population is 25 percent of India's population. But this class is still deprived of many basic rights.

An illusion is being spread that Dalits have developed a lot and they don't need reservation. But this is ignoring the real questions.

The government is not providing enough funds for the development of SC and ST. Four crore people did not get ration due to lack of Aadhaar link in 'Digital India'. In Jharkhand, a little girl died due to hunger. Tribal children die of malnutrition. Dr Alte said that if you see the gap of development, you will know the reality. Dr SL Medhe, Prof Bharat Shirsath and Pushkar Alte were present.