Attention of the citizens towards Thakeray’s speech

Aurangabad, April 30:

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray arrived in the city on Saturday evening. MNS workers welcomed him at Kranti Chowk. Preparations for his meeting to be held on Sunday evening at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal are nearing completion.

A convoy of prominent leaders including Thackeray arrived in the city from Pune in the evening. After saluting the statue of Shivaji Maharaj at Kranti Chowk. His convoy caused a traffic jam on Jalna road for about two hours.

Elaborate arrangements have been made at the Sanskrutik Mandal and about 15,000 chairs have been set up to accommodate the citizens. Sound system has been set up at various places. Police and security have been deployed in large numbers. Meanwhile, there were discussions on Thackeray's speech among the citizens and political circles. Meanwhile, Thackeray also attended a function of the reception programme of the union minister of State for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad’s son in the evening. He was accompanied by prominent leaders from Mumbai and local office bearers.