Audit to decide the fate of residential quarters in GMCH

Issue of unsanitary conditions, unauthorized residents will also be resolved

Aurangabad:

The administration of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) had made preparations to resolve the issue of the unauthorized residents and dilapidated condition of its residential quarters in May. But the issue has been pending since then. However, the administration has again decided to audit the residences. The decision to demolish the dilapidated and dangerous buildings will be taken after submission of the report.

Even though the buildings are uninhabitable, the employees have been living in the building for the past many years. The buildings are in a state of disrepair with overflowing drainage lines, unsanitary conditions and fragile walls. Besides, the buildings are also occupied by illegal occupants. The residences in the GMCH were previously audited. The report mentioned that two buildings are habitable. Employees living in dilapidated buildings were instructed to shift to these two buildings. However, the employees told the administration that both these residences were unlivable. So it has been decided to do the audit once again.

Buildings will be demolished

A letter has been sent to the public works department to re-audit the residences. If the audit reveals that the building is uninhabitable, it will be demolished, said dean Dr Varsha Rote-Kaginalkar.

Issue of unauthorized residents

The issue of unauthorized residents comes up frequently. The quarters are contributing to the growth of illegal activities in the area. It has been revealed earlier after police action that gambling dens are running in the premises of residences by illegal occupants. The employees are hopeful that the issue will be resolved after demolition.