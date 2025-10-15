Aunt now under police radar in CA aspirant’s death

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Jawaharnagar police have finally booked 38-year-old Archana Subhash Rathod, the aunt of 20-year-old CA aspirant Om Sanjay Rathod, after a court order. Om, a B.Com graduate preparing for his CA exams, died in a cylinder explosion at his aunt’s house in New Shantiniketan Colony on August 20.

Police also named Omkar Chavan, who allegedly helped Archana flee after the incident. Om had visited his aunt’s home while his mother and maternal aunt were away. Around 5 pm, the cylinder exploded. Neighbors and Archana rushed in, breaking windows and doors. Firefighters controlled the blaze, but Om was found severely burned and later declared dead at the hospital. Initial reports suggested suicide. Investigators found a sari hanging on a ceiling fan and a metal object inserted into the cylinder, hinting at a gas leak. But after the funeral, Om’s father, Sanjay Rathod, collected statements from locals. They reported loud arguments from Archana’s house before the blast and injuries on her head and scratches on her neck. Archana allegedly fled to Buldhana after the incident. The family now claims Archana provoked Om and triggered the cylinder explosion. Police inspector Sachin Kumbhar is probing the case.

