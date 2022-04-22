Aurangabad: Armed criminals loot train passengers near Potul

The robbers attacked the Devagiri Express that was coming from Aurangabad to Mumbai on Friday morning. Passengers in the train were looted. The incident took place between Daulatabad and Potul. The robbers tied the cloth to the signal, stopped the train and then broke into the train and looted passengers. Twenty days ago, a train was stopped at the same place and the passengers were beaten and robbed.

Four to five robbers threatened the passengers with knives and snatched gold jewelery and mobile phones. It is learned that stones were also hurled at the train at this time.

Railway police rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident. Senior railway officials also rushed to the spot. A case is being registered in this regard. With the second incident in the same month, the police is under pressure to catch the thieves.

The robbers suddenly stopped the train and started looting, causing a commotion among the passengers. The stone pelting started from outside and created an atmosphere of fear among the passengers inside.