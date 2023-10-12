Aurangabad bench directs GMCH to provide senior nurses for Cathlab section

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the GMCH dean Dr Sanjay Rathod to provide nine senior nurses in the cathlab section of the super specialty ward so that the poor patients who come to GMCH can get expensive surgery like angioplasty.

During the hearing of a PIL filed by MP Imtiaz Jaleel, the bench pointed out that rich people can seek treatment in private hospitals, but poor patients come to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. A poor patient cannot afford a surgery like angioplasty that costs around two to two and a half lakh rupees. Angiography and dialysis are available at GMCH, but life-saving angioplasty cannot be performed due to lack of experienced nurses.

The authorities showed readiness to provide nurses and start angioplasty surgery immediately. The bench also directed the public works department to carry out a 'structural audit' of the GMCH building, which was built 60 years ago and is dilapidated.

The bench also sought information about the amount spent on maintenance and repairs of the building in the last three years.

The bench also directed the government to submit information about why some lifts in the GMCH are not operational due to lack of manpower and technical reasons, and why even government ambulances are not available in the GMCH.

The bench also pointed out that patients are asked to bring medicine from outside, and directed the government to submit information in this regard on November 6 in the next hearing.

Meanwhile, MP Jaleel pointed out that CM Eknath Shinde had recently announced to start one super specialty hospital in every district.