Aurangabad boasts structures as old as two thousand years

Unseen Ellora photography contest

Aurangabad, Aug 16:

"There are many caves throughout the country that have different significance and craftsmanship. But we can see these crafts and features together only at Ellora Caves. We should be proud of Aurangabad because the structures that bear witness to the history of almost two thousand years are still standing here," said renowned architect Ajay Kulkarni.

A photography competition 'Unseen Ellora' was organised on World Photo Day by Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) and Colors of Aurangabad. In all, 84 contestants from Aurangabad and Marathwada participated in this competition organised between August 14 to 16. Scholar of Ellora Caves Pankaj Kawade narrated the history of Rashtrakuta kings Dantidurga and Amoghavarsham, who are believed to be the builders of the Ellora Caves. He said that not only the royal family but also many elements of the society of that time have contributed to the building of the caves.

Photographer Shrikant Patil said that light plays a very important role in photographing sculptures. Better photographs can be taken by studying the effect of light on sculptures at different times. INTACH Maharashtra state coordinator Mukund Bhogle, city coordinator Maya Vaidya, Dr Mayura Kale, co-coordinators Swapnil Joshi, Amit Deshpande, Dyaneshwar Patil, Vishal Puse, Rishikesh Hoshinge and others were present on the occasion.