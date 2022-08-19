Aurangabad is the best place to buy a house

SGST joint commissioner G Srikanth: Grand opening of 'Lokmat Property Show'

Aurangabad, Aug 19:

The city of Aurangabad, the capital of Marathwada and tourism, is the best place to stay. Because of good infrastructure and facilities. This city is very safe in all respects. There is no fear of natural calamities like earthquakes, floods, tsunami and cyclones. The city has also benefited due to its geographical location. Aurangabad-Mumbai journey can be completed in four hours by Samruddhi expressway. Also in future, Pune can be reached in just two hours. This district is also dominating in politics as it has one union minister of state, three cabinet ministers and a leader of opposition in Legislative Council. This will speed up the infrastructure development. Hence, the future of the city is bright. Buy your own house here and secure the future of you and your family, said G Shrikant, joint commissioner, State Goods and Services Tax department.

Powered by Manjit Pride Group and supported by Nabraj Group, 'Lokmat Property Show-2022' was inaugurated in the hall of 'Lokmat Bhawan' on Friday by G Srikanth. Balloons were released in the sky in the presence of dignitaries like Credai local branch president Nitin Bagadia, Nabharaj Group director Rajesh Butole, Bank of Maharashtra divisional manager Mahesh Dange and dignitaries. Speaking further, G Srikanth said that not only quality housing is needed to raise the lifestyle here, but also the infrastructure needs to be updated. We need to develop Aurangabad on the same lines as Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nashik and Nagpur. He suggested that the 'Aurangabad Metropolitan Regional Development Authority' should be activated, for which the city residents should come together and form a pressure group on the State government.

Bringing together all the renowned builders, 'Lokmat' organizes property shows and customers should take advantage of this exhibition and buy houses. Lokmat should hold such fairs two to three times a year, so that customers get their dream home and boost the construction sector, said Rajesh Butole. Customers are getting multiple options through Lokmat Property Show. Customers should not leave the opportunity as there are banks that provide home loans, as soon as they book a home in the expo, said Mahesh Dange. Nandkishore Patil, Editor of Lokmat Aurangabad edition, Yogesh Gole, Executive editor of Lokmat Times, Senior vice president Balaji Mule, vice president CA Shailesh Chandiwal, Aurangabad, Goa event head Ramesh Dedwal welcomed the dignitaries.

Buy a home today instead of tomorrow

CREDAI chairman Nitin Bagadia said that 'Lokmat Property Show' has been organised at the right time. Because mega festivals like Ganeshotsav, Dussehra, Diwali will arrive in the next few months. Now if you book a house, you can live in the house during these festive days. If we look at the history till date, house prices have never gone down. Now the home loan interest rates and ready reckoner rate has also increased. It will continue to increase in the future. Hence take the decision of buying a house today instead of tomorrow, it will be beneficial.