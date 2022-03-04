Aurangabad is the safest place to stay

Astik Kumar Pandey: Grand opening of 'Lokmat Property Show 2022' by releasing balloons in the sky

Aurangabad, March 4: Apart from being the capital of Marathwada and tourism city, it is also an automobile, medical, pharma and educational hub with all the basic facilities is the best place to stay. There is no earthquake zone and no chances of a tsunami. Even in times of global warming, the city will be safe to live in for the next 100 to 200 years. The city also enjoys geographical security. As the city is developing along the four sides and is centrally located in the state, it will be the right choice to buy the dream home here and decide the future of yourself and your children, appealed municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey.

Powered by 'Shlok Realties' and supported by 'Nabhraj Group' of 'Lokmat Property Show 2022' presented by Bhaishree Ventures was inaugurated by district collector Sunil Chavan on Friday morning in the hall of 'Lokmat Bhavan'. On the occasion, Pandey mentioned the significance of this historical city and the journey to Smart City. Initially, colorful balloons were released in the sky at the hands of dignitaries. CREDAI Maharashtra president Pramod Khairnar (Elect), CREDAI local branch president Nitin Bagadia, managing director of Bhai Shri Ventures Praveen Somani were present at the inauguration ceremony.

On this occasion, collector Sunil Chavan said that the future of Aurangabad is bright. In the near future, natural gas will be available through the household gas line in Aurangabad. Ground breaking ceremony of this Rs 4,000 crore project was held recently. Electrification of railways, expansion of airport, Samruddhi expressway, Solapur - Dhule highway, metro facilities, Shendra to Waluj single flyover, cement roads, electrification of Manmad to Nanded railway and light and sound show at Ajanta, Ellora and Daulatabad Fort. The NA process will be simplified. As a result, builders will not have to spend much time, Chavan said. Nandkishore Patil, editor, Lokmat Aurangabad edition, Yogesh Gole, executive editor, Lokmat Times and Akshay Sahuji, senior manager, advertising department welcomed the dignitaries.

Former president of Maharashtra CREDAI Rajendrasingh Jabinda, joint secretary Narendrasingh Jabinda, Navneet Bharatiya of Shlok Realties as well as eminent builders Akash Butole, Bhaskar Chaudhary, Anil Munot, Vinod Agrawal and all office bearers of CREDAI were present on the occasion.