Aurangabad: Man goes to HC for Rs 1,000 cr compensation after daughter dies due to Covid vaccine

A father from Aurangabad has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking Rs 1,000 crore in damages for his daughter's death due to Covishield vaccine. Vaccine companies, as well as the government, have claimed that the vaccine is safe. However, the girl took covid vaccine and she died, the petition alleges. The petition also names Bill Gates, the Serum institute and partner of the Serum, along with the central government and the state government. The petitioners are named as Dilip Lunawat and his daughter Dr. Snehal Lunawat was working in the dental college at Igatpuri in Nashik district. As a Corona Warrior, Snehal was vaccinated on January 28, 2021. But she died on March 1, 2021. Snehal's father has filed a petition in the Mumbai High Court claiming that the girl died due to side effects of the corona vaccine.

According to claims made by the Director General of Drug Control India (DCGI) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the corona vaccine was said to be completely safe. However, the PTI has reported that Lunawat had claimed in his petition that his daughter had died due to "false narratives created by Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), Director of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), the Maharashtra government, and the Union government that vaccines are safe."

He said his daughter took the vaccine on January 28, 2021 and died a few weeks later on March 1 due to the side effects of those vaccines. Lunawat's plea claimed the Union government's AEFI committee on October 2, 2021 admitted the death of his daughter was due to side effects of Covishield vaccine.