Aurangabad 'Mission Green Mobility' launched

Purchase of 1000 two wheeler, 250 four wheeler, 50 buses and 500 three wheeler

Aurangabad, Jan 28:

To encourage and promote the Electric Vehicle (EV) ecosystem in the city and the region, the Marathwada Auto Cluster (MAC), with the support of citizens and industrial organizations, has launched 'Aurangabad Mission Green Mobility' an initiative to reduce air pollution through green mobility.

Giving more information. MAC chairman Munish Sharma said,"This initiative will help Aurangabad become an electric driven vehicle hub. As a part of the initiative, 1000 two wheeler, 250 four wheeler, 50 buses and 500 EV three wheeler are targeted to be brought in the city and region. Considering the required ecosystem to the new technologies, development with more than 20 charging stations at public places with easy access is also planned. The mission was launched with the resolution to purchase 250 EVs in the first phase. The process of purchasing these EVs is likely to be completed by March 2022". This initiative of the mission is to lower emission to give our next generation CLEAN Water-Air-Soil (WAS), said MAC director Ashish Garde and Prasad Kokil.

Benefits of joining the initiative

The members pointed out that there are only three EV dealers for four wheeler in the state and only one in Aurangabad. The benefit for a single buyer is not so significant. However, a large order might attract large benefits like increased subsidy, lower waiting period, low price, interest rates and exemption on processing fees. Hence those who want to enroll for the initiative can register themselves on https://tinyurl.com/EV-Enquiry.

Subsidy of more than two lakh

The members said that the government has offered a subsidy of 2.3-2.5 lakh behind EV ranging up to Rs 15 lakh. However, there is no subsidy for vehicles above Rs 15 lakh.

Chip shortage hampers production

The chip shortage has hampered the production of the EVs. The waiting period stretches up to six months. To tackle the problem, the Central government has offered a subsidy of 4 billion dollars for manufacturing these chips in India, said Kokil.