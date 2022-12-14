Aurangabad-Nagpur ST bus service from Samruddhi starting today

Sleeper-seater bus service will run simultaneously from Aurangabad, Nagpur

Aurangabad: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Aurangabad-Nagpur sleeper and seater bus service is being started from Samruddhi expressway from December 15. This bus service will save five hours in travel time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of this highway from Nagpur to Shirdi on December 11. This route has been opened for citizens to travel. To provide fast and comfortable travel facility to passengers the MSRTC has started bus service from Aurangabad to Nagpur (via Jalna) on Samruddhi expressway from December 15. Aurangabad-Nagpur bus will depart from the central bus stand at 10 pm every day. Interestingly, this bus service will depart from both Nagpur and Aurangabad at 10 pm every day and arrive via Jalna at 5.30 am. Giving more information, divisional controller Sachin Kshirsagar said that the bus fare will be Rs 1,100 for adults and Rs 575 for children. Earlier, a fare of Rs 1,050 was charged for an ordinary bus plying the route.

Fares hiked by Rs 100

Private buses will also run on Samruddhi expressway in less time. However, due to the toll, the passengers traveling on the Aurangabad-Nagpur route will have to shell out more money. Secretary of Aurangabad Bus Owners Association Mohan Amritkar said that the travel fare from Aurangabad to Nagpur is around Rs 1100 to Rs 1200. Running of travels on Samruddhi expressway will increase the travel fare by around Rs 100.