Aurangabad: NCP protests against the suspension of Jayant Patil at Kranti Chowk.

Demonstrations were held at Kranti Chowk on behalf of the Nationalist Youth Congress to protest against the suspension of Nationalist Congress Party state president Jayant Patil from the assembly.



In the winter session of the Legislature, Jayant Patil made a statement asking the Speaker not to be shameless. So he has been suspended. The state administration is allegedly acting extremely shamelessly in favour of the NCP. On this occasion, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar and the state administration are operating the House in an authoritarian manner, according to NCP District President Mayur Sonwane.