Aurangabad: Private bus carrying 28 passengers catches fire

A shocking incident took place this morning on Ajitha Road on Jalgaon Highway in Aurangabad district when a private luxury bus carrying 28 passengers from Pune to Malkapur caught fire. However, all the passengers are safe as the driver responded on time. No one was killed or injured in the blaze. However, in this case, the bus was completely burnt to ashes.

According to the information received, Sai Travels' luxury bus (MH12.EQ.9007) was carrying 28 passengers from Pune to Malkapur. Meanwhile, a speeding bus caught fire near Bharat Darshan on Ajanta Road on the Aurangabad-Jalgaon highway at around 5 am. The bus suddenly caught fire, causing a commotion, but at the same time, the bus driver Santosh Gayi realized the seriousness of the situation and immediately evacuated all the passengers safely. Ajanta police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

The bus driver Santosh Gayi noticed that the bus caught fire. So he stopped the bus on the spot. After that, all the passengers in the bus got off the bus. As soon as the passenger got down, a fire broke out and the bus was burnt to ashes.