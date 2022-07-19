Aurangabad renamed 'Sambajinagar' on Google Maps

While the political atmosphere is heating up over the decision to change the name of Aurangabad district, now the name of Aurangabad city has been mentioned as 'Sambajinagar' on Google Map. When Aurangabad is searched on google map, it shows Aurangabad in Marathi and 'Sambhaji Nagar' in English. Since last week, there was a controversy over the name change issue, now there is a possibility of a new controversy due to the mention of 'Sambajinagar' by Google.

The issue of renaming Aurangabad has been in discussion for the last 34 years. During this period there were many agitations, the case went to court, after so many days of struggle, the state government finally approved the name change proposal. But even after that, the opposition to the name change continues. The central government will take the final decision in this regard. But before that the name of Aurangabad city has been mentioned as 'Sambajinagar' on Google map. So now there is a possibility of political controversy once again.

Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray first mentioned the city's name as Sambhajinagar in 1988 in the Aurangabad assembly. Since then the city is referred to as Sambhajinagar by Shiv Sena. It also came to light that many times Shiv Sena's mantra was mentioned as Sambhajinagar in the government program.