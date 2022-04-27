Aurangabad-Renigunta Express train extended till Tirupati

Aurangabad, April 27:

The South Central Railway (SCR) will be extending the weekly express train Aurangabad to Renigunta upto Tirupati from next week.

The train bearing number 17621 will leave from Aurangabad on May 6 at 8.50 pm and it will reach Renigunta at 7.00 pm (on Saturday) and at 7.30 hours at Tirupati.

Meanwhile, the down train bearing number 17622 will start from Tirupati at 8.50 pm (on May 7) and will reach Renigunta at 9.23 pm and arrive at Aurangabad at 8.40 pm (on Sunday), stated the press release issued by the chief public relations officer (SCR).

The decision will provide relief to large number of devotees and others who are desirous to pay obeisance at Balaji Temple and other important Hindu shrines in Tirupati, it is learnt.