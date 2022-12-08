Aurangabad to host first inception meet of W20 India

A part of India’s G20 presidency: W20 to focus on four priority areas

Aurangabad:

Aurangabad will be hosting the first inception meet of Women 20 (W20) India as a part of India’s G20 Presidency on February 13-14.

The Women 20 (W20) is an official G20 engagement group established during the Turkish presidency in 2015. The objective is to ensure that gender considerations are mainstreamed into G20 discussions and translated into the G20 leaders. Through a series of meetings and events, spanning villages and capital cities, W20 will ensure the participation of women from all walks of life. Village choupal meetings will be organised to spread awareness about W20 and get citizen voices ingrained in the engagement group’s policy briefs and communique. Meetings at gram sabha levels will be carried out, with the aim to pass resolutions that ensure an enabling environment at the village level. W20 will conduct dialogues and consultations with entrepreneurs, startup unicorns, nano- and micro-entrepreneurs and highlight their recommendations. Four large world class events with international delegates will be held showcasing India’s rich culture and heritage. Classical dance, handloom and handicraft mela with nano entrepreneurs and local cuisine. The 1st inception meet will be in Aurangabad on February 13-14.

W20 to focus on four priority areas:

– Building leadership of women at the grassroots

– women entrepreneurship

– Bridging the digital gender divide

– Creating pathways through education and skill development