Aurangabad to host ministerial-level meeting in 2023

A part year-long G20 Presidency of India

Aurangabad, June 12:

India will hold the presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023, culminating with the G20 Summit in India in November 2023. Aurangabad will also host a ministerial-level meeting in 2023 as a part year-long G20 Presidency of India.

The G20 summit in 2023 will be the biggest-ever multilateral event to be hosted in India in recent years. It will be an opportunity to showcase its infrastructure, rich culture and diversity, and hospitality at the global stage. The G20 process is divided into the Sherpa track and the Finance track. Under the Sherpa track, about 100 official meetings are expected to be organized in the areas of employment, health, digital economy, trade, investment and industry, environment and climate, energy, anti-corruption, agriculture, tourism, culture, and socio-economic development, education, and women empowerment.

Under the Finance track, about 40 meetings are expected to be organized including those in the areas of international financial architecture, financial inclusion and sustainable finance, financing for infrastructure, climate finance and tax matters.

As per information, one of these meetings is scheduled in Aurangabad. In addition, programmes and events to showcase India's diversity and culture and to promote India as a business and tourism destination will also be organized for the visiting G20 delegates.