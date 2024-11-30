Aurangapura: A rush of youths with parents for height enhancement camp

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Many young people in Aurngapura dream of becoming police officers or joining the army, but their aspirations are being hindered by a lack of height. In this backdrop, on Saturday, a height-enhancement camp saw a massive turnout of youths eager to participate.

The camp, advertised through social media and various other platforms, ran from 8 am to 8 pm. Hundreds of youths from across the district and surrounding areas, accompanied by their parents, gathered in large numbers for the event.

When does height growth stop?

Height growth is primarily linked to the physical growth phase, which occurs during adolescence. Experts mention that height growth typically stops after the age of 18, though in certain cases, bone growth can be influenced by factors such as genetics, hormones, and diet.

Effective treatment at the right age

Experts say girls' height generally stops growing at around 14, and boys' height stops growing by 15. Therefore, it’s crucial to seek medical advice if height is insufficient before this age. Timely treatment after diagnosing the causes of stunted height can help improve growth. Poor nutrition, calcium deficiency, and low growth hormone levels can contribute to a lack of height, especially if the parents themselves are shorter.-------------------(Dr. Nilesh Lomte, Hormone Specialist )

Verification of Complaints

It is important to examine the specific treatments, technology, and scientific methods used for height enhancement. Any complaints regarding the camp will be thoroughly investigated.----------(Dr. Paras Mandlecha, Medical Health Officer, Municipal Corporation )