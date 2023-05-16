Auric to streamline building and other permission process

A user-friendly software, will undoubtedly enhance the ease of doing business within Auric

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad Industrial City (Auric), has taken a significant step towards ensuring a seamless construction and permission process for industries and investors interested in investing in the region. To address any potential challenges and streamline the online building permission system, a workshop was conducted on Tuesday, specially targeted at informing architects registered with Auric about the newly developed software.

Auric offers a platform for industries and investors to establish their presence within the city. However, before commencing construction, they are required to obtain the necessary permissions. To Simplify this procedure, Auric has implemented a system that allows registered architects to submit plans, complete online applications, and submit required documents digitally.

The workshop witnessed the presence of the managing director of Auric, Suresh Kakani, and experts in software development. More than 30 architects, all registered with Auric, participated in the workshop. The event took place in Auric hall, providing a conducive environment for the discussions and information sharing. The primary objective of the workshop was to familiarize architects with the newly developed software, which aims to eliminate errors and streamline the building permission process.

By utilizing this system, architects can submit plans and documents online, ensuring a smoother and more efficient procedure for obtaining necessary approval. With this software, Auric demonstrates its commitment to facilitating investment and industrial growth by minimizing bureaucratic hurdles and ensuring a hassle-free experience for stakeholders, said the officials.