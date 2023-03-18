Auric to supply electricity to industries in Shendra phase from May

-IT company planning to begin its operation in next two months

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad Industrial City (Auric), has been granted a power distribution license by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) and will start supplying electricity to industries in the Shendra Industrial Belt of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) from May.

The move comes as industries continue to spring up in the DMIC, including a new IT company that will soon begin operations in Shendra, taking up one of the last plots available in the area.

To ensure smooth power supply to the growing number of industries in the area, Auric has advertised a tender to appoint an experienced agency with skilled manpower to handle power distribution work. Once the agency is selected, Auric will take responsibility for procuring power, supplying power to consumers, meter reading, payment, and collection of power bills.

The agency's term will be until March 27 next year and high-ranking officials at Auric predict that operations for the IT company in Shendra will begin in the next two months.

Private agency to be appointed

Auric needs an agency with skilled manpower to maintain smooth power supply while doing power distribution work. Auric has recently released an advertisement to hire an agency for the smooth function of the power distribution, said Auric joint managing director, Suresh Kakani.