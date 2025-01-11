Autism residential school underway in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city is set to welcome its fifth residential school for autistic and differently-abled children as Aarambh NGO begins constructing Sangopan at Hanumantgaon near Waluj. This project aims to provide education, therapy, and safe accommodation under one roof, addressing the region's lack of specialized care facilities.

In the first phase, the project will include four classrooms, a therapy centre, and two skill development halls. The second phase will focus on building a hostel to accommodate 60 boys and 40 girls. Aarambh plans to begin with a hostel for 20 children, ensuring all necessary facilities are available. The initiative has already received inquiries from over 100 parents of special children seeking residential care. Many hostels for differently-abled children cannot admit autistic children due to the specialized care required. Recognizing this gap, Aarambh, the only organization in Marathwada dedicated to these children, has taken on this project. Once completed, the school will benefit not only Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar but also families from Marathwada, Khandesh, Vidarbha, and Nagar-Nashik regions.

Aarambh’s director Ambika Takalkar emphasized the challenges parents face in finding skilled caregivers for autistic children. "Many hostels for differently-abled children cannot admit autistic children due to the intensive care required. This project will fill that gap," she said.

The construction, funded entirely through public donations and CSR contributions, is located just 1 km from the Sambhajinagar-Pune highway. However, an unpaved access road poses challenges, especially during monsoons. Aarambh is actively pursuing government authorities to expedite road improvements. With a target completion date of July 2025, Aarambh has appealed to philanthropists and the community to support this endeavour, ensuring a safe and nurturing environment for autistic and differently-abled children.