Auto driver who saved suicide attempt victim honoured by police commissioner

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An act of humanity by a city auto-rickshaw driver turned into a life-saving effort and later, a public recognition. Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar felicitated auto driver Ashraf Shaikh for rescuing a critically injured woman who had jumped off the Mahavir Chowk flyover following domestic abuse on Thrusday.

The woman, Madhuri(name changed), 27, had allegedly faced continued harassment from her in-laws and, trapped in despair, attempted suicide around 1 pm on Wednesday. She suffered severe head injuries and both hands were fractured after falling into a toilet compound below the bridge. Ashraf, who was passing by with passengers, saw the woman fall and immediately rushed her to government mdical college and hospital (GMCH), waiting until her family arrived. Commissioner Pawar praised his courage and presence of mind, stating, “If every citizen does even one good deed, the city will witness 20 lakh good deeds.” social activist Adv. Rajgopal Malpani was also present during the felicitation. The incident has also reignited public demand for safety nets on all 10 city flyovers to prevent such tragedies in the future. Madhuri’s condition remains critical.