Avalokiteshvara is cultural link between India & China

Aurangabad, Aug 9:

“India is the land of Buddha. After Buddha's Mahaparinirvana, the Mahayana sect created idols of Buddha during the Kushan period because of its great importance. Avalokiteshvara is a cultural link connecting India and China. It was spread in China and has various forms,” said Lele Huang, a Chinese researcher.

She was speaking in a programme organised on 'Buddhist Murtishastra: A study of Avalokiteshvara and Gender Outlook’ by the Department of History and Ancient Indian Culture of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University recently.

Lele Huang who is a researcher at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)- Delhi, gave a comprehensive overview of the origin and development of Avalokiteshvara in India and reviewed Avalokiteshvara pictorial in China from the 5th to 6th century.

She explained Avalokiteshvara through the sculptures and paintings of Nalanda, Udayagiri, Khandagiri, Ellora and Aurangabad Caves and China and the impact of Indian Avalokiteshvara on sculpture in China.

Dr Umesh Bagade translated and analysed Lele Huang's speech in Marathi. Head of the department Dr Pushpa Gaikwad also spoke. Dr Bina Sengar made an introductory speech. Dr Ravi Khillare conducted the proceedings while and Dr Sanjay Paikarao proposed a vote of thanks.