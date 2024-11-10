Avishkar-competition draws good response

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

PES College of Engineering and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University BATU)-Lonere, jointly organised regional level"Avishkar-2024" an inter-university research project competition at the Engineering college on Sunday.

Teams from 21 esteemed institutes presented 178 projects at the technical festival. This grand event has brought together a massive turnout of students and mentors from three districts- Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna and Aahilyanagar (Ahmednagar). The competition was inaugurated at 10 am with the welcoming of guests.

Dignitaries including Dr Nagsen Bansod, Dr Dilip Aldar, Vineet Peety and Principal Dr A P Wadekar delivered speeches. The speakers highlighted the importance of innovation and research in academia, encouraging students to take part in initiatives like Avishkar to contribute meaningfully to their fields and society. Principal Dr Abhijeet Wadekar talked about the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship for the development of the nation. Vineet Peety insisted the students be the leaders in the business community.

Prof Prashant Pandit highlighted the importance of voting for nation-building and narrated a pledge “We will vote” for all the gathering. Abdul Rehman conducted the proceedings of the programme.

The undergraduate and postgraduate participants presented models of their innovation and research in various fields, including engineering and technology, pharmaceutical sciences, humanities, languages, fine arts, commerce, management, law, science, agriculture, and animal husbandry. Coordinators Prashant Pandit and Preeti Ghuge were also present.