AVM Gymnasts for Asian Championship

Aurangabad, August 31: The students of Agrasen Vidya Mandir Smit Shah and Arya Shah have been selected to represent India in the 7th Asian Aerobic Gymnastics Championship to be held at Thailand from September 3 to 5.

They had won gold medals in the National Selection Trial of Aerobic Gymnastics held in Chandigarh, recently. The school is providing the talented players with scholarship of Rs 50,000 each for their achievement. AVM’s patron Keshav Lila, president Rajkumar Tibdewala, vice-president Rajesh Bharuka, principal

Santosh Kumar Karwa and others congratulated the players.