Avoid vote division, vote united: Save

The BJP Mahayuti candidate Atul Save from the East constituency urged everyone to come together and vote to take the development of the city and constituency to its final stage. Reminding that votes were divided in the previous election, Save appealed to avoid that happening again and to give Mahayuti another chance in this election to remain united.

During a foot march organized in the Garkheda area of the East constituency on Friday, Save interacted with the citizens. Save were heated through the shower from JCB. He discussed the local issues with the residents and urged them to support Mahayuti for the overall development of the constituency in the next five years. Former corporator Gajanan Mangate, Trimbak Rajput, Vishwanath Shinde, Nagesh Bhalerao, Lakshmikant Thete, Kavita Shinde, Kunal Raut, Mangalmurti Shastri, Manish Sonawane, Suryakant Jaibhaye, Waman Shinde, Ashok Dhamle, and Vishal Pund, along with Mahayuti officials, workers, and citizens, were present.