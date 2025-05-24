Box

Awaiting report of IT Dept

A report will be received from the Income Tax Department regarding the seized amount. An inquiry will also be made by the GST and other departments. The further course of action will be decided after the report.

(Ganesh Giri, Police Inspector, Malkapur Rural).

Box

I have nothing to do with it

I have nothing to do with this matter. I had given the car to my friend to use. So, I have nothing to do with the cash issue. I have also informed the Malkapur administration about it.

(Ramniwas Dodiya (jeweller)