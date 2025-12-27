Awakening constitutional values at the Progressive Literary Convention

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Progressive Literary Convention, asserting constitutional values, freedom of expression in a democracy and contemporary social realities, was held on Saturday at Vivekanand College. Jointly organised by the Progressive Writers’ Association and Vivekanand College, the convention explored the interrelationship between literature, the media, the constitution and democracy through various sessions. With the participation of writers, thinkers, poets and enthusiasts, the convention became a platform for ideological awareness.

The convention was inaugurated by poet Prashant More. Uttam Bavaskar chaired the event, while Shrimantrao Shisode served as reception president. Dr. Dadarao Shengule, Dr. Sudhakar Shendge and Dr. Dattatray Dumbre were present. The event began with a ‘granth dindi’ (book procession). Prashant More captivated the audience with the song ‘Shivrayanchi talwar tu Bhima’.

“Movements have given us self-awareness”

Convention president Uttam Bavaskar said that the rural literature movement instilled self-awareness in writing. He added that changing village dynamics, the condition of farmers, rising suicide rates and the multiple crises facing rural society natural and systemic are concerns he reflects in his literature. Witnessing increasing intolerance in society, citizens must embrace constitutional values as essential values of life, he asserted.

Media and democracy

A symposium on ‘Media and democracy: the need for republican freedom of thought’ was held under the chairmanship of senior thinker prof. Jaydev Dole, with Dr. Kishor Shirsat, Roshni Shimpi, Datta Kanwate and Aniket Mhaske highlighting the importance of freedom of thought in print, electronic and digital media. Constitutional scholars Anant Bhavare and Vaibhav Wakchaure explained the historical backdrop of the constitution and the significance of social justice, equality and liberty.

Poetry meet

After the valedictory session, a multilingual open poetry meet was held under the chairpersonship of poet Urmila Chakurkar. Along with eminent poets, budding poets were also given an opportunity to present their work. The proceedings were moderated by Dr. Samadhan Ingle. The convention received support from Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, Satyashodhak Samaj Pratishthan, Lok Samvad Foundation and Shatabdi Kavya Mandal.

Photo

Poet Prashant More speaking at the Progressive Literary Convention organised by the Progressive Writers’ Association and Vivekanand College on saturday, at Vivekanand College, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.