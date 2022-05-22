Awareness drive by forest department in villages

Rising sightings of leopards in rural areas

Aurangabad, May 22:

On the backdrop of the rising sightings of leopards in the rural areas of the district, the forest department has started creating awareness among the villagers. The officials are seen appealing to villagers to stay alert as leopards mostly avoid interaction with people and prefer running away instead of confrontation.

The officials said that the leopard's adoption to the food chain makes it possible for them to adapt in any habitat. But the rising attacks on livestock was a cause of concern for the farmers. Many farmers were afraid to go to their farms. Taking this into consideration, the forest department started an awareness drive in the rural areas. The officials are advising the farmers to be vigilant while moving around alone, form groups while going to farms in the night, tying a muffler around their neck and carrying sticks for security. The villagers are also being advised to look for any suspicious movement and inform the forest department if there is any sighting. Team of circle officer Manoj Kamble, forest conservator Umesh Markande, RT Jadhav, Prabhu Chormare, forest range officer Dada Taur under the guidance of chief conservator of forests Satyajit Gujar, deputy conservator of forests Suryakant Mankawar and assistant conservator Arun Patil are raising awareness.