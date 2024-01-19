Ayodhya's Shriram temple incarnated on sarees

Sales soar with over 250 sarees sold in a week

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Shriram temple approaches, a wave of jubilation sweeps across the nation. Festivities are in full swing in the city with various programmes organized in temples, societies, and marketplaces, anticipating the grand event. Notably, sarees featuring a digital print of the revered Sri Ram temple in Ayodhya have become a popular attraction.

The sarees with a length of 7,000 to 21,000 meters are digitally printed every day. Entrepreneurs in the region have taken the initiative to showcase their craftsmanship by featuring the intricate design of the Ram temple on sarees. These exclusive creations have found their way to markets, drawing the attention of eager customers.

The sarees, available in vibrant saffron and white colors, boast a cotton satin border with a digital print. Another variant includes satin crepe with a digital print, both adorned with the chanting of 'Siya Ram, Siya Ram.' The exquisite designs have captured the imagination of women seeking to celebrate the upcoming consecration ceremony in style.

More than 250 sarees sold

Saree traders in the city report a remarkable success in sales, with more than 250 sarees being sold within the past week alone. Pankaj Mundada, a prominent saree trader, expressed enthusiasm about the positive response from customers, emphasizing the sarees popularity in light of the upcoming auspicious occasion.