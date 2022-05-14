Ayush ignores, but OPD will be started for Homeopathic doctors in district hospitals: Tope

‘Ayush’means Ayurvedic, Unani, Siddh, and Homeopathic. However, Homeopathy is given secondary treatment in Ayush. This disparity should be removed. The state public health department will help with it. As per the Ayush rules, Homeopathic doctors cannot be appointed as medical officers, or community health officers in Maharashtra. Hence, these rules should be changed. We will try to start Homeopathic OPD at all the district hospitals”, said state health minister Rajesh Tope.

He was speaking during the two-day 22nd All India Homeopathic Scientific Seminar on Saturday. Minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad inaugurated the seminar. MLC Vikram Kale, Homeopathic Medical Association of India president Dr Ramji Singh, organising committee chairman Dr Arun Bhasme, secretary Dr Balasaheb Pawar, treasurer Pruthviraj Patil, Dr Murlidhar Indhole, Dr Subhash Singh, Dr Kanchan Desarda, D R Y Khedkar, Dr P Y Kulkarni, Rajkumar Machanda, Prashant Desarda and others were present on the dais. Vice-chancellor of Maharashtra Health University L G Madhvi Kanitkar guided the audience online.

Tope further questioned that only Allopathic hospitals get the benefit of Mahatma Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana, but why Ayurvedic, Unani and Homeopathic hospitals are not included in it? Homeopathic doctors should create success stories of treatments, which will help them to include in such schemes, he said.

Dr Karad said, Homeopathic doctors should lay stress on research, it will help to get patronage. Research papers on the successful treatment of patients should be prepared. Efforts will be taken at the central level to resolve the problems of Homeopathic doctors and funds will be provided for the development of this field, he said.