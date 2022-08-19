Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Podar International

Aurangabad, August 19: The 76th Independence Day, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was celebrated with lots of zeal and enthusiasm at Podar International School, Sundarwadi. National flag was unfurled by principal Vaishali Joshi. The celebration began from August 6 with various activities including rallies, speeches, board decoration competition and fancy dress. The celebration culminated with an inter-House dance competition on August 15.