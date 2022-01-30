B Com, BBA, BCA Colleges asked to conduct practical exams online

Aurangabad, Jan 30:

The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BOEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has asked all the B Com, BBC and BCA colleges to conduct practical examinations online.

The university decided to hold theory examinations of the October/November 2021 session online from February 7 because of Covid spread.

The university issued a letter to the colleges to conduct a practical, research project and internal examinations between January 31 to February 5 by calling the nearest external examiner as per the norms. The details of the examination should be uploaded online within 10 days. The BoEE appealed to all the colleges to take note of it.