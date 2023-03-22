B Com centre changed in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) changed the B Come (I to IV semester) in the city.

It may be noted that the examinations of different undergraduate courses began on Tuesday. All the B Com students were given SBES's College of Arts and Commerce as a examination centre on March 2. The BoEE changed the centre of students due to administrative reasons.

Now, there will be three different examination centres on the basis of the alphabet in the students' names.

Those students (I to IV semester) whose name begins with A to J alphabets will take their papers from March 23 onwards at SBES College of Arts and Commerce, centre for students with alphabets in their names (K to O) is Deogiri College-Station Road.

The students whose names begin with P to R were given Dr I B P Mahila College as the examination centre. The students also see their college code about the change in the centres' list. The university appealed to visit its portal for the details of the centre change.