B Com students surprised to get question paper of old syllabus

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students B Com second semester were surprised to get the question paper of the old syllabus of Hindi subject within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Wednesday. The paper was held in the morning session (10 am to 1 pm).

The examinees of the news syllabus received a question paper from the old syllabus. On learning this, there was a commotion. The examination department received information from the different centres. After one and a half hours, the question paper of the new syllabus was sent to the centres. Later, the paper was held smoothly.

The university started conducting undergraduate courses examinations on April 2. The students were supposed to receive the question of pattern 2022 while they were given a paper of pattern 2018. The examinations department accepted the mistake and sent another question paper within a short time. It may have happened due to negligence in the paper setting. The paper setters have forgotten to mention the old or new syllabus on the question paper.