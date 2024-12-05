B & M Pharm admissions to resume soon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The admission process for B and Pharmacy Pharmacy courses that was halted in October will resume soon in the State.

It may be noted that the admission process started for the undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses in Pharmacy in August for the academic year 2024-25.

The registration was completed by September end. The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) which is the competent authority for admissions completed two rounds Centralised Admission Process (CAP) by the third week of October.

Some educational societies which received permission for Pharmacy courses from the Pharmacy Council of India requested the State Government to issue orders for their admissions process.

The Government issued a letter dated October 21 instructing the SCETC to halt the admissions process.

Subsequently, the CET Cell stopped the admission process on October 21 through a letter.

The students, parents and colleges have been waiting for the resumption process of admissions for the past one and a half months.

The Government lifted the restrictions and granted permission to resume the admission process. The SCETC informed students and parents the schedule of the resumption of the admission process would be announced soon. It appealed to the students to visit the official portal of the State for further updates.